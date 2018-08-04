Middlesbrough fight back to gain a point at Millwall

Middlesbrough came from two goals down to gain a last-minute 2-2 draw away at Millwall.

Defender George Friend equalised in the seventh minute of injury-time when he turned home a deflected shot to rescue a point.

Boro had found themselves 2-0 down at half-time following goals from Aiden O'Brien and Lee Gregory.

The visitors rallied in the second half but didn't look like taking anything from the game until Martin Braithwaite pulled one back in the 87th minute.

Tony Pulis' side, who were missing winger Adama Traore, were second best for most of the contest and fell behind after 11 minutes when O'Brien slammed past goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Millwall doubled their lead when a poor back-header by Aden Flint allowed Gregory to score seven minutes before the interval.

Pulis introduced Lewis Wing, Marcus Tavernier and Ashley Fletcher in the second half in an attempt to get back into the game.

The substitutions paid off, but Pulis will know his side must improve when they host Sheffield United on Tuesday.