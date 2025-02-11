Middlesbrough forward gives dressing room insight into Liverpool loanee Ben Doak

The latest Middlesbrough news, via Dom Aberdeen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough forward Tommy Conway has spoken on his aspirations to keep Boro’s play-off dreams alive and the importance of Ben Doak to the squad.

The striker has eight goals in the Championship this season but has failed to score in his last six games – the longest drought of his Boro career. Injury to his hamstring on Boxing Day against Sheffield Wednesday has only hindered his progress as he returned to the squad against Sunderland. His return to the side is conveniently timed for Boro with the departure of Emmanuel Latte Lath to Atlanta United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just two wins since the turn of the year sees Michael Carrick’s side sit outside of the play-offs. But Conway is determined to steady the ship once again.

"I don't really think about how many I've scored because it’s all about the team really. Whoever scores the goals, hopefully I can just continue to play my part in helping the team," the Scot said. “Hopefully, I can go on to score many more, and we can go on to achieve success this season.”

Boro will be without Liverpool loanee Ben Doak for Wednesday night’s game against Sheffield United. The 19-year-old picked up a thigh injury before the game with Sunderland. Conway has sung the starlet’s praises for his contribution to the dressing room and to Carrick’s on-pitch outfit.

He said: “I think everyone already knows what sort of a character and personality Doaky is. He’s a confident boy. "He reminds me of myself at his age, to be fair. A bit cheeky and the world at your feet, sort of thing. "I love spending time with him and he offers the group a lot off the pitch as well as on it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite setbacks of injury and form, Championship rivals are still taking Boro seriously in the race for promotion.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder said: “They are really difficult opponents with controlled possession who create big chances - a really good side,” he added ahead of their clash at Bramall Lane. “I’ve said they are one of the outstanding teams in the division, who are well coached and managed and a good group of players.”

Carrick got the better of the former Boro boss back in October with a 1-0 win at the Riverside – only the second of the Blades’ five league defeats this season. Victory for Boro will make Carrick’s team the first of a possible three to do the double over the Blades this season.