Middlesbrough given Ross Stewart update by Sunderland boss as youngster signs professional deal with club
Middlesbrough have announced one of their hottest prospects has signed his first professional deal with the club.
Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged from the Riverside and beyond:
Middlesbrough youngster signs first professional contract
Middlesbrough have announced that Yacou Traore has signed his first professional contract with the club after impressing for both the youth and senior sides. Traore featured for Boro during their mid-season friendly win over Hibs and scored twice against local rivals Sunderland for Lee Cattermole’s Under-18’s side last season - starting every game under the former Boro midfielder.
Tony Mowbray reveals Ross Stewart update
Tony Mowbray has revealed he is confident of keeping hold of Ross Stewart this window despite great interest in the striker’s services. Middlesbrough, Rangers and Brentford have all been linked with a move for the Scotland international, however, Mowbray doesn’t believe he will leave the Stadium of Light this month:
Mowbray said: "I'm confident [he'll stay], I don't think the phone is ringing off the hook at the moment. It's great that he's playing again and scoring lots of goals.
“I've had a conversation with him today and he wants to play on Saturday because he wants to keep building up his resilience - and obviously that's a dilemma for the coaching staff as to what we do. We'll make that decision over the next day or so."
Elsewhere, Boro are reportedly ‘closing in’ on the signing of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa on-loan until the end of the season. Archer had been eyed by clubs across the Championship but is seemingly set to switch Villa Park for the Riverside.
Archer’s potential arrival also means Michael Carrick has added to his attacking options, at least temporarily, making a move for Stewart unlikely this window.
Benik Afobe has Millwall contract terminated
Former Arsenal striker Benik Afobe has had his contract at Championship club Millwall terminated by mutual consent, just half a year after joining the club on a permanent transfer. Afobe has featured 19 times for Millwall this season, scoring twice for Gary Rowett’s side.
According to South London Press, the 29 year old is expected to move to Dubai and sign for Hatta Club.