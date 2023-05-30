News you can trust since 1877
Middlesbrough goalkeeper extends Riverside stay after successful Swindon Town loan

Sol Brynn has signed a new deal with Middlesbrough on the back of a successful loan spell with Swindon Town.
By Joe Ramage
Published 30th May 2023, 16:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 16:17 BST

Brynn has put pen to paper on a new two-year deal which will keep the 22-year-old at the Riverside until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

The young goalkeeper has been rewarded following a solid first full season in league football after being sent out on loan to Swindon where he would be named the club’s player of the year having been an ever-present for the Robins.

Brynn made 49 appearances in total this season keeping 13 clean sheets, scooping the clubs player of the month award on three occasions, as Swindon would finish the season in 10th place in League Two.

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn has signed a new two-year deal following a successful loan spell with Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)Middlesbrough goalkeeper Sol Brynn has signed a new two-year deal following a successful loan spell with Swindon Town. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)
Brynn has been with Middlesbrough for 13-years after joining the club’s academy as a nine-year-old and the former England under-18s goalkeeper will be hoping to make an impact upon his return to Teesside when looking ahead to next season.

Michael Carrick will have a decision to make after Manchester City’s Zack Steffen returned to the Etihad from his loan spell, with Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels released by the club following the end of the season.

Brynn had also impressed during a short-term loan spell in the Scottish Championship with Queen of the South during the 2021-22 campaign.

Meanwhile, fellow academy goalkeeper Henry Popple has also signed a new deal at the Riverside.

Boro announced the Billingham-born stopper had been offered a one-year extension recently with the youngster, who linked up with the academy as an under-14 having previously been involved in the Newcastle United youth set-up, taking up that offer.

