Here, we round-up all the latest transfer stories that have emerged from around the Championship:

Middlesbrough goalkeeper ‘eyed’ by Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Luke Daniels will be allowed to leave the Riverside this window - according to Teesside Live. Daniels hasn’t featured for Boro this season and with gametime unlikely, he may be allowed to leave Teesside in order to play regular football.

Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town have been one of the sides to be linked with a move for the 35-year-old.

Burnley ‘close in’ on Swansea City striker

Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi is reportedly closing in on a move to league leaders Burnley. If a deal is completed, then the former Southampton striker will join Vincent Kompany’s table toppers having scored three times in the league for the Swans this season.

The 22-year-old has featured in just one of Russel Martin’s match day squads since domestic football returned following the break for the Qatar World Cup.

Rangers ‘eye’ Championship duo

Elsewhere at Swansea, Wales Online report the club have rejected an offer for youngster Morgan Whiitaker - an offer that reportedly came from SPL side Rangers. Whittaker enjoyed a very productive loan spell at Plymouth Argyle during the first half of the campaign but returned to south Wales at the beginning of the month.

The 22-year-old hasn’t featured for Swansea since his return to the club and is reportedly the centre of great transfer attention with Rangers among a clutch of clubs interested in his services. Rangers have also been credited with an interest in signing Todd Cantwell from Norwich City after David Wagner admitted the midfielder could move away from Carrow Road this month.

"Unfortunately, for whatever reason, he has not made the progression everyone had hoped," Wagner told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"But I know, and been around long enough in football, that sometimes you need only this one move - to come into a different environment - and for whatever reason everything goes upwards and no one can really explain it.