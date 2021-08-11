Middlesbrough goalkeeper set to leave, ex-youngster finds new club and Aberdeen ‘reject’ £500,000 bid for target

Here we round-up the latest transfer news from The Riverside and beyond:

Warnock believes Boro goalkeeper will be on the move

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic looks set to leave the club after Neil Warnock admitted he would be “surprised” if Stojanovic had no offers come deadline day.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

Warnock told Teesside Live: “I would be very surprised if he doesn’t get something [before the window closes].

“But we can’t gamble on him going at the last minute and leaving ourselves short.

“That’s why we brought Luke Daniels in.

“We’ll just keep talking to Dejan over the next couple of weeks.”

Stojanovic has been at the Riverside since January 2020 but has failed to nail down a starting spot.

Aberdeen ‘reject bid’ for Middlesbrough target

Aberdeen have reportedly rejected a £500,000 offer from an unnamed Championship club for winger Ryan Hedges, according to the Daily Record.

Hedges has been on the radar of Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers for some time now, but his manager, Stephen Glass, has expressed his desire to keep hold of the 26-year-old.

Former Boro youngster finds new club

A former Middlesbrough youngster has made the trip over the border and secured himself a new club.

Matty Elsdon, who failed to make a senior appearance at the Riverside, has signed for Scottish League One side Clyde on an amateur contract.

Elsdon, who left Middlesbrough in 2018, has had spells at Barrow, Whitby, FC United of Manchester and Blyth Spartans.

Elsdon could make his debut for the Bully Wee’s tonight.

