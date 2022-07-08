Armstrong’s superb form in the 2020/21 Championship season for Blackburn Rovers, where he scored 29 goals in 43 appearances across all competitions, earned the ex-Newcastle United striker a move to the Premier League last summer.

But despite Armstrong showing initial promise on the South Coast after scoring on his debut against Everton, the 25-year-old struggled to make an impact following his £15million move from Ewood Park.

Armstrong made 28 appearances in total last season, scoring just twice with Saints boss Ralph Hasenhüttl now set to look elsewhere with his attacking options.

Ex-Newcastle United striker Adam Armstrong has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

And reports from Football Insider have suggested Armstrong may be allowed to leave St Mary’s on loan this summer with Championship sides Watford and Boro said to be monitoring the situation according to the Sun.

Chris Wilder is in the market for a new striker having been linked with a move for Coventry City talisman Viktor Gyokeres, while ex-Sheffield United man David McGoldrick has completed a move to Derby County.

But a deal for Armstrong, who spent three years with Rovers following a £1.75m switch from the Magpies, is said to be far from straightforward with the Newcastle-born striker believed to favour a move to another Premier League club.

Rob Edwards’ Hornets are also said to be keen to bolster their attacking options as they look to bring Premier League football back to Vicarage Road at the first time of asking, with Armstrong on their list.

Sol Bamba was released by MIddlesbrough at the end of last season. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, former Boro defender Sol Bamba appears to have turned down the option to join League Two side Swindon Town due to personal reasons as per reports from the Swindon Advertiser.

The 37-year-old was released by the Riverside club at the end of last season and was believed to be close to joining the Robins in a player-coach role.