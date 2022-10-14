SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 01: A general view of the Puma EFL match ball prior to the Carabao Cup First Round match between Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough on August 01, 2021 in Sheffield, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Middlesbrough were beaten 2-0 away at Millwall last time out. They have a chance to bounce back this weekend as they prepare to face Blackburn Rovers at home.

Boro continue to have Leo Percovich in caretaker charge. Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship....

Middlesbrough update

Middlesbrough have interviewed ‘over a dozen’ candidates as they look for a replacement for Chris Wilder. Rob Edwards and Michael Carrick have both had interviews (Teeside Live).

Sunderland considering loan recall

Sunderland could recall winger Jack Diamond from his loan spell at Lincoln City. He has also spent time away at Harrogate Town to gain experience in the past (Northern Echo).

West Brom stance on Championship boss

West Brom are not interested in Millwall boss Gary Rowett, despite speculation over the past 48 hours or so. He is not on their radar as they hunt for their next manager (Express and Star).

Ex-Birmingham City man retires

Former Birmingham City winger Jota has retired from the game at the age of 31. He also played for the likes of Brentford and Aston Villa and has said: “I’m retired. I wanted to keep in my memory how happy I have been for so many years. I was afraid to continue playing football and not take that memory of my professional stage with me. I didn’t want to play just for money and without motivation.” (Relevo).

Hull City managerial latest

Hull City have moved onto a ‘fresh target’ as they search for Shota Arveladze’s replacement. Andy Dawson has been in caretaker charge for the past three games (Hull Live).

Rotherham United boss in transfer revelation

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has revealed he has tried to sign their defender Peter Kioso in the past. He has said: “I think I’ve probably tried to sign half of this group throughout my career, but they’ve always gone to a higher level! Pete is one of them and I know he’s a good player who was bought to the club for a reason.” (Official website).

Former Millwall man axed

Ex-Millwall player and manager Steve Claridge has been sacked by Salisbury. He has been in charge of the non-league side for the past seven years (BBC).

QPR land free agent