Jonathan Woodgate is confident Middlesbrough will make more signings before next month's deadline.

Boro completed their second and third signings of the summer earlier this week, and both Browne and Bola featured in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with St-Etienne at the Riverside.

When asked how many more signings he wants to make before the August 8 deadline, Woodgate was coy with his response.

"I’m not going to put a number on it,” he said. “I know exactly what I want, Neil (Bausor) and Adrian (Bevington) know exactly what we want in what areas. They’ll be working hard to get the players in."

When pushed if the club are close to completing any more deals before their Championship opener at Luton on August 2, Woodgate added: "Hopefully there will be more. Definitely before transfer deadline day."

Browne, who arrived from West Ham earlier this week, played an hour against St-Etienne while Bola, who completed his move from Blackpool on Sunday, came on at half-time.

After scouting the pair closely, Woodgate is confident the two players, both 21, will be good assets for the club.

"They have a desire to come and play, they both could go as far as they want to go,” said Boro’s head coach when asked about the new arrivals.

"It’s up to me, Leo (Percovich), Robbie (Keane) and Danny (Coyne) to push them even further, especially with Marcus Browne, he brings excitement and will bring a crowd on their feet. He wants to improve, he’s bringing his family up from London which is a great thing.

"As for Marc Bola, I heard great reports from him. I watched him years ago when he played for Arsenal Under-19s in the UEFA League so I always kept an eye on him.