Here are all the best from today’s Championship transfer news.
Middlesbrough’s Championship rivals, Huddersfield Town, confirmed head coach Carlos Corberan has resigned from the club yesterday.
The Terriers finished in third place last season and narrowly missed out on promotion after they were beaten by Nottingham Forest in the Play-Off final.
Town, who will be battling Boro for a promotion spot once again, are now without a permanent manager ahead of their first match of the season in less than a month.
The Yorkshire club are set to face Birmingham City on 6th August, while Boro will travel south to take on QPR.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Millwall reject second bid for defender
Millwall have reportedly turned down a second offer from QPR for young defender Danny McNamara. It is thought the West London club had come back with a bid of around £300k. (Football Insider)
2. Black Cats join race for Man City winger
Sunderland have joined Norwich and Bristol City in considering a move for Manchester City's Marlos Moreno. The Premier League champions paid £4.75m for the Colombian six years ago, however he is yet to make an appearance for City and is currently on loan with Belgian side, K.V. Kortrijk. (AS)
3. Watford closing in on Barcelona striker
Watford are reportedly nearing a deal for Barcelona's Rey Manaj, with the forward expect in London tomorrow. The 25-year-old scored five goals while on loan with Spezia last season. (Fabrizio Romano)
4. League One club target released Lilywhites defender
Portsmouth are thought to be considering a move for Joe Rafferty after he was released by Preston North End last month. Tranmere Rovers are also keen on signing the 28-year-old. (HampshireLive)