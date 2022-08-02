Here is the latest from today’s Championship transfer news.
Following Middlesbrough’s opening day draw against West Brom, Chris Wilder revealed that the club were still targeting five more signings before deadline day.
Despite a dominating performance by Boro, there lack of squad depth was clear with the likes of Caolan Boyd-Munce, Hayden Hackney and Josh Coburn making the bench.
Middlesbrough completed their sixth signing of the summer just before the match - and the first they have paid a fee for - in Marcus Forss from Brentford.
The forward joins Darragh Lenihan (free), Tommy Smith (free), Liam Roberts (free), Zach Steffen (loan) and Ryan Giles (loan) at Bramall Lane this season.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Ex-Huddersfield boss lands Europa League job
Former Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has become the new manager of Greek Super League champions Olympiacos. The Spaniard could be set to guide his team into the Europa League if they can get through the preliminaries. (Olympiacos FC)
2. Premier League clubs unwilling to match Watford asking price
No club are yet to meet Watford's £20m asking price they have placed on Emmanuel Dennis' head, with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest both showing interest. (Daily Express)
3. Reading target ex-Blackpool loanee
Reading are said to be keen on signing Charlton Athletic winger Charlie Kirk this summer, with Hibernian also keen. The 24-year-old picked up three assists in nine appearances whilst on loan at Blackpool last season. (Alan Nixon)
4. Wolves enquire about Blackburn Rovers ace
Wolverhampton Wanderers have approached Blackburn Rovers to sign star striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The 23-year-old's contract is set to expire next summer. (Football League World)