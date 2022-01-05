Middlesbrough in loan swoop for Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun

The 20-year-old forward is expected to go out on loan this month for the rest of the season.

And Boro are leading the chase for his signature.

Express Sport report: “Confirmation of the deal's completion is now expected before the end of the week as Chris Wilder closes in on another Premier League frontman.”

Chris Wilder, the manager of Middlesbrough. (Photo by John Early/Getty Images)

Earlier in January, Brighton striker Aaron Connolly joined on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Republic of Ireland international has completed his move to Teesside, despite strong interest from elsewhere.

Speaking to the club’s website, Wilder said: “I’m delighted. It’s an area of the pitch we need to improve in terms of competition for places.

“He’s a young player, he’s played in the Premier League a number of times, and he’s from a technical football club. He’s also played for his country.”

