Here are the best of today’s Championship transfer rumours.
Middlesbrough’s Riley McGree moved a step closer to a spot in the Qatar World Cup after Australia beat UAE in the AFC Asian play-off yesterday.
The 23-year-old was an unused substitute as the Socceroos came out 2-1 winners thanks to goals from Jackson Irvine and Ajdin Hrustic.
Australia face Peru next week to determine who will take a place on the plane to Qatar in November.
McGree made his international debut in June 2021 and has since earned another seven caps.
Here are today’s rumours...
1. Watford linked with League Two Player of the Season
Watford are reportedly keen on signing Forest Green Rovers' Kane Wilson, with new boss Rob Edwards looking to reunite with the defender at Vicarage Road. Birmingham City are another club targeting the 22-year-old. (Birmingham Live)
2. Stoke City in battle for ex-Cardiff defender
Stoke City are in battle with Derby County for Aden Flint after he was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season. It is thought that the Potters are able to offer improved terms on what the Rams have offered him. (Alan Nixon)
3. Everton enter chase for Blackburn ace
Everton have reportedly joined Leeds United and Bournemouth in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz. The Chile international scored 22 goals in 37 league appearances last season. (The Sun)
4. MLS coach linked with Rovers vacancy
New York City FC boss Ronny Deila has reportedly been interviewed for the vacant Blackburn Rovers managerial role. The 46-year-old previously spent two years with Celtic, winning the Scottish Premiership title twice. (Football League World)