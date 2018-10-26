Middlesbrough injury blow as Tony Pulis reveals how long defender will be out for

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has revealed Ryan Shotton is set for a two-week spell on the sidelines after sustaining a knee injury.

The 29-year-old picked up a knock in the 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday one week a go, which forced him to watch Boro's stalemate with Rotterham United on Tuesday from the stands.

Shotton had played every minute of the Teesside club's Championship campaign so far - however looks set to be absent from Pulis' side for the fixtures with former club Derby County, Stoke City, Wigan Athletic and the Carabao Cup fourth round tie with Crystal Palace.

"Ryan won't be fit for a couple of weeks," Pulis said in his pre-match media conference.

"He knocked his knee and we have to see how that settles down before we can assess it.

"He'll definitely miss out on Saturday - he might have an outside chance against Stoke City but the main thing is that we get it right."