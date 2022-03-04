Middlesbrough injury news: Chris Wilder handed double fitness boost for Luton Town clash

Middlesbrough fans. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Aaron Connolly and Riley McGree were set to train on Friday and Wilder hopes to have them involved for the Riverside clash.

Wilder said: “We’re hopeful that the two boys, Connolly and McGree, will train this morning. There’s a few tired legs, but we have to recover quickly.

“We recovered quickly after the Old Trafford game into the Wednesday night game at QPR and then Derby, and that was a tough game.

“It’s going to be another tough week. These weeks now will all be tough, and there’s a lot of emphasis going to be placed on recovery, to be able to go again. That’s how it is, and everybody knows that.”

In a further boost, Marc Bola returned from injury in the midweek cup win.

Wilder added: "It’s great. I thought Neil [Taylor] was back to his best on Tuesday night against the physicality and pace that the Premier League players have. I thought he gave us a real calming influence.

“But then the opportunity for Marc to go on the pitch was there, and we’re delighted to have him back. That’s an important player to have back for us.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough’s reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Chelsea.

Boro followed up their fourth-round penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 after extra time on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant in the last eight.

Chelsea beat Luton on Wednesday and make the long trip north looking to make it back to Wembley for the semi-finals, having been beaten in last season’s final.

Six-time winners Manchester City have been handed a tough draw as they visit Premier League outfit Southampton, while Liverpool – fresh from winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday – are guaranteed Championship opposition after being drawn against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday night.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will play Everton in the next round of the competition.