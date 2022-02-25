Middlesbrough injury news: Chris Wilder reveals when Marc Bola will return
Chris Wilder has revealed he hopes to have defender Marc Bola back for the Luton Town game a week on Saturday.
Boro travel to Barnsley this weekend in the Championship and ahead of the game Wilder has provided an injury update.
Bola, out since December with a knee injury, is nearing a return.
Wilder said: “He’s going to have a full week of training starting on Monday so he will train right the way through.
“We’ll look at him for Saturday but definitely back in full training, available for Saturday and part of the group which is really important.
“Now we’re looking at Martin Payero as the only short term injury and then obviously the two other boys, Darnell [Fisher] and Sammy [Ameobi], that are out for the season.”
Wilder added: “He’s worked hard to get himself back in. He’s another body in and a body in a key position that will help us strengthen the group.”