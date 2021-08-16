Here we round-up the latest transfer news from the Riverside and beyond:

Warnock ‘interested’ in Swansea City left-back

Boro are reportedly prepared to pay £2.5million for Swansea City’s left-back Jake Bidwell.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock looks for additions to his squad (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Neil Warnock hasn’t been secretive about his desire to sign a new left-back and reports from the Swansea.com Stadium suggest Bidwell has caught the attention of the Teessiders.

Bidwell joined The Swans on a free transfer from QPR in 2019 and has been a mainstay on the Swansea team sheet ever since.

Despite being linked with a move away, Bidwell impressed with nine assists last season and has been an ever-present in the league under Russell Martin this season.

Reports suggest Bidwell may be allowed to leave South Wales as new-boss Martin begins to shape his squad.

Boro to complete signing of non-league ‘star’

Toyosi Olusanya has starred in the National League South for Billericay Town and is now close to joining up at the Riverside.

Olusanya started his career at AFC Wimbledon but failed to make the grade, despite scoring on his only senior appearance for The Dons, grabbing the winner against Newport County in May 2016.

The winger had spells at Gosport, Bishop’s Stortford and Cheshunt before joining Billericay last summer.

Olusanya’s current boss Kevin Watson said recently: “Middlesbrough came in with an approach and how can you stand in a lads way when a Championship club comes in for you.

“He goes with our best wishes. Obviously it’s a real blow to us. Hopefully he can make a real impact up there.”

Man City join race for ‘tallest professional outfielder’ in Britain

Premier League champions Manchester City have reportedly joined the race for Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin.

Hudlin, who is believed to be the tallest professional outfielder in Britain, has been attracting interest from a host of EFL clubs after netting ten times for Solihull last season.

Boro were one of the favourites to land Hudson’s signature, however, with reported interest now coming from the Etihad Stadium, it’s unknown where Hudson will be playing his football next.

