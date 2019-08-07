Middlesbrough issued with stern warning over transfer target Wes Burns - as deadline day approaches
Middlesbrough have been issued with a stern warning over their pursuit of Fleetwood Town winger Wes Burns – with Joey Barton insistent that his side will not see players ‘stolen’ from their grasp.
Boro were one of a number of clubs linked with a move for the attacker after he impressed with the Cod Army last season.
But Barton – while admitting his side need to sell – is keen to ensure that players only leave once Fleetwood’s valuation is met, having admitted there have already been enquiries for some of his star men.
“We have already had interest for players,” he admitted, speaking to Fleetwood Today.
“We are sensible about it. We want players to come to Fleetwood and help us to get promoted.
“Off the back of that, bigger clubs with bigger budgets will want to come and steal your best players.
“We need to make sure they do not get stolen from us and move on with a fair assessment and a fair price for everyone.
“As it stands, I think the club has to sell players. That is something that we have to do.
“Unfortunately in the past players have gone out of the building on frees. It has not been ideal.
“Nothing would make me prouder as a coach than to watch lads who have been part of the journey with us playing for Premier League clubs. It would be fantastic.
“But to do that they have to be successful here, work hard here and contribute to Fleetwood Town having a successful football culture.”