Here, we round-up all the latest stories that have emerged today from The Riverside and beyond:

Juninho plays peacemaker

Brazil and Argentina played out a bizarre World Cup Qualifier last night with the game eventually being abandoned.

Brazilian health officials interrupted the game early on as they stated that Argentina’s four English-based players had failed to quarantine upon arrival.

After the interruption, the Argentina squad left the pitch, however, Lionel Messi and Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni returned to negotiate with the officials and the Brazilian players and backroom staff.

One of those staff members was ex-Boro star Juninho who had to play a role of ‘peacemaker’ to try and find a resolution alongside stars such as Messi and Neymar.

In the end however, the game between the two South American giants was abandoned.

Olusanya scores winning goal

Toyosi Olusanya scored his first goal in Middlesbrough colours to secure a 1-0 win for Middlesbrough Under 23’s.

The Under 23’s were victorious against Queens Park Rangers Under 23’s yesterday, courtesy of Olusanya’s looping strike late-on in the contest.

The former-Billericay winger made his Boro debut against Blackburn Rovers before the international break and will want to carry this momentum forward to maintain his place in the senior-side.

Speaking to BBC Tees after signing Olusanya, boss Neil Warnock said: "He's an exciting player, yes he's a little bit green around the ears but let's give it a go.

"You have to be careful, he's coming from Billericay and playing at the top of the Championship, but if you're good enough it doesn't matter where you are.

"I look at what his strengths are, not so much his weaknesses. His strengths are you don't want to play against someone like him. He's very direct. Lovely lad, wants to learn.

“I've spoken to him quite a few times. I came from non-league and nothing would make me happier than see him blossom here for the next few years.

"When you've got what he's got, training with better players will bring you on no end."

