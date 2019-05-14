Middlesbrough linked with Ajax academy product but are likely to face competition for Dutch winger

Middlesbrough have been linked with a move for in form Dutch winger Sheraldo Becker.

The 24-year-old flanker is currently plying his trade at Eredivisie outfit ADO Den Haag but will see his current contract expire this summer.

According to Gazette Live, Becker, who came through the academy at Ajax before joining Den Haag in 2016, has been on Boro's radar all season.

The Teessiders are likely to face competition, though, following Becker's recent form which has seen him score five goals in his last 10 appearances.

Overall, the winger has netted six times in 32 Eredivisie outings this campaign, while he has also chipped in with 10 assists.

Becker is predominantly a right winger but can also play on the left flank or as a secondary striker.

Throughout the 2018/19 season, Boro boss Tony Pulis claimed his side needed more pace and power in wade areas, and Becker would provide just that.

One potential stumbling block could be that Becker's agent Mino Raiola - who also represents Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic - has been banned for three months by FIFA.

Becker, though is relaxed about the situation: "I have no idea what is going to happen. I think I should call the clubs myself now," he said

On a possible move he said: "Every player has ambitions to play higher but the right thing has to come. If that doesn't happen I'll stay with ADO."

Becker played in the group stages of the UEFA Youth League with Ajax Under-19s in 2013-14 and played 30 times for the Jong Ajax reserves team before being drafted into the first team by Frank de Boer for a couple of friendlies.

After joining the Ajax academy at the age of nine, Becker progressed through the youth ranks with the Amsterdam club but never made a senior appearance.

In 2015 he joined PEC Zwolle and played 32 times before switching to Den Haag the following summer.