It’s believed that much of Boro’s activity this summer will depend on the sum generated for 21-year-old Spence who finally ended his 2021/22 campaign having signed off his England U21 duty with an own goal in the defeat to Slovenia.

Spence continues to be linked with a move away from the Riverside with Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest, who he helped guide to the Premier League on-loan last season, the frontrunners to land his signature.

But while the Spence saga looks set to continue, Boro could be set to make tentative moves in the market with youngsters Aji Alese and Cameron Archer both linked.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer is the subject of much interest this summer. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Irons defender Alese is believed to be attracting the attention of several clubs this summer according to reports elsewhere with Football League World now suggesting that conversation includes Boro.

Alese earned Europa League experience for David Moyes’ side in December during the 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb before spending the second half of the season on-loan in League One with Cambridge United.

Cardiff City and League One side MK Dons are also said to be interested in the defender with the report suggesting a loan deal could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Villa youngster Archer is another name who has been linked with a move to the Riverside after the 20-year-old enjoyed a solid loan spell with Preston North End.

Archer rounded off his campaign with a goal in England U21’s defeat to Slovenia alongside Boro’s Spence with the Teessiders said to be one of a number of clubs interested in the striker who scored seven times in 18 starts at Deepdale.

The Express have also reported Boro's Championship rivals West Bromwich Albion have entered the race for Archer but have stated Villa boss Steven Gerrard is keen to assess the 20-year-old in pre-season before any decision is made.

Wilder’s side have also been linked with an approach for Chelsea defender Baba Rahman who spent the season on-loan with Reading.