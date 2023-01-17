Middlesbrough linked with £6million-rated midfielder as sporting director makes transfer admission
Middlesbrough have been credited with an interest in £6million-rated midfielder Ardon Jashari.
However the sporting director of his club, FC Luzern, does not think he will be leaving this month.
The in-demand 20-year-old Swiss International midfielder has also been linked with a move to Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal, Scottish giants Celtic and Leeds United.
But when quizzed about the interest, Luzern sporting director Remo Meyer said: "I currently don’t think it’s realistic that there will be a transfer with Ardon this winter. On the one hand, we have our clear ideas about the transfer fee. On the other hand, [a sale[ must also suit the player.”
Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is looking to further strengthen his squad this month as Boro battle for a Championship play-off place following a remarkable turnaround under the former Manchester United midfielder.
Boro had been struggling near the Championship relegation zone but they have steadily climbed under Carrick.