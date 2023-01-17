Middlesbrough linked with £6million-rated midfielder as sporting director makes transfer admission

However the sporting director of his club, FC Luzern, does not think he will be leaving this month.

The in-demand 20-year-old Swiss International midfielder has also been linked with a move to Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal, Scottish giants Celtic and Leeds United.

But when quizzed about the interest, Luzern sporting director Remo Meyer said: "I currently don’t think it’s realistic that there will be a transfer with Ardon this winter. On the one hand, we have our clear ideas about the transfer fee. On the other hand, [a sale[ must also suit the player.”

Ardon Jashari of Switzerland controls the ball during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Portugal and Switzerland. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images).

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick is looking to further strengthen his squad this month as Boro battle for a Championship play-off place following a remarkable turnaround under the former Manchester United midfielder.