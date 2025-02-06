Middlesbrough linked with summer transfer swoop for 14-goal League One star

The latest Middlesbrough transfer news, via Dom Aberdeen.

Middlesbrough have already identified a League One forward as a target for the summer transfer window following a 14-goal campaign in the third tier, according to reports.

Peterborough United’s Ricky-Jade Jones is being eyed up by Boro, according to Football League World. The 22-year-old has scored 14 goals so far this season, with his contract due to expire in the summer. Jones scored in the Posh’s 3-2 victory over Cheltenham Town on Wednesday night, booking their place in the EFL Trophy semi-finals. The forward could be one for the future at the Riverside.

Meanwhile, Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien has reacted to Mike Dodds’ exit, the coach has been allowed to leave Sunderland for Wycombe Wanderers.

The former Wanderers defender spoke highly on the 38-year-old, labelling him “the best coach I have ever worked under”, when speaking to Wycombe’s media team. In a post on Instagram, O’Nien wrote: “A manager with an incredible football brain, who made me love the game in ways I didn’t know and gave me incredible clarity going into each game on what I and the team needed to do.

“I wouldn’t be competing at the top of the Championship without how he has developed me both on and off the pitch.”

No love was lost between Coventry City’s Frank Lampard and Leeds United after the Sky Blues coach responded to jeers from the travelling supporters as the Whites ran out 2-0 winners. The former Derby County manager cupped his ear to the away end of the CBS Arena and referenced the scoreline of the play-off semi-final he masterminded against the Whites in 2019. The Rams came from behind to win 4-2, booking their place in the final at the expense of Leeds.

After being asked to comment on the gestures, Lampard refused, saying: “I don’t want to talk about it.” Leeds have been made aware that Jack Harrison wishes to leave the club to join Everton permanently. Reports from The Athletic reveal that Harrison wants to ‘try to earn a permanent deal at Everton.’

The former New York City forward was subject to Premier League interest in January, but his parent club had no interest in recalling him, as they want him to stay at Everton following his wishes to stay on Merseyside.

Finally, Adam Armstrong is set to make his debut for West Brom against Sheffield Wednesday after being announced as a Baggie on Tuesday. The 27-year-old racked up 24 goals and 13 assists last season in the Championship for Southampton, where he arrives from on loan.