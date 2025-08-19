Middlesbrough swoop for loan transfer of Manchester City rising star Sverre Nypan

NTB/AFP via Getty Images

Middlesbrough have completed their fifth summer signing with Sverre Nypan arriving on a season-long loan from Premier League giants Manchester City.

The highly-rated former Rosenborg teenage midfielder only joined City in a permanent move last month and has now been sent out on loan to the Championship. He signed a five-year deal with City but will now aim to impress at the Riverside this season.

A Boro club statement read: “Norwegian rising star Sverre Nypan has joined the club on a season-long loan.

“The highly-rated teenage midfielder arrives on Teesside just one month after being snapped up from Rosenborg by Manchester City for a reported £12.5m fee. The 18-year-old signed a five-year contract with the Premier League giants and was recently named one of the best players in the world for his age by a British newspaper.

“A Norwegian youth international at all levels, Sverre started his career with Rosenborg, and scored 14 goals in 70 appearances for the club. Sverre met Boro fans for the first time at the Riverside on Monday when he signed autographs at the club’s annual open training session.

“He is the fifth signing of the summer, following Alfie Jones, Callum Brittain, Abdoulaye Kante and Sontje Hansen to the Boro.”