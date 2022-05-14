Here, we take a look all the latest gossip from Middlesbrough and across the Championship:

Balogun’s farewell message

Folarin Balogun has left a classy message for Middlesbrough fans on his social media accounts after departing the club following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Accompanied by a montage of his best bits whilst at Boro, Balgun posted the message:

“Unfortunately we missed out on our goals, however Middlesbrough is a great club that will get where they belong.” wrote the striker.

“Thank you to my team-mates and fans who always welcomed me. Lots of love, Balo.”

The on-loan Arsenal man, who was used as a winger and a striker at times by Chris Wilder, scored three goals and grabbed three assists during his time at the Riverside.

Middlesbrough's Folarin Balogun has posted a classy farewell message ahead of his return to Arsenal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Klopp’s Forest praise

Ahead of his side’s FA Cup final with Chelsea today, Jurgen Klopp has spoken about Liverpool’s journey to the final - and made a special mention for Championship side Nottingham Forest, describing their meeting as an ‘incredibly difficult’ one for his team:

“You’re right, Nottingham, for example, was absolutely incredibly difficult,” Klopp told LFC.

“We knew it before. Nottingham obviously flying under Steve Cooper, playing a super season, maybe didn’t start that well but then since Steve is there.”

“It was my first game at Nottingham, incredible atmosphere, so all these kind of things. It’s typical FA Cup.”

Liverpool ran out 1-0 victors on that occasion and today face a Chelsea side that ended Boro’s remarkable run to the quarter-finals.

Strachan set for new role

Former Middlesbrough manager Gordon Strachan is reportedly set for a new role having edged closer to becoming Director of Football at Scottish side Dundee.

Strachan has been at recently relegated Dundee since July 2019, acting as their technical director.

However, it now appears, according to the Scottish Sun, that the former Scotland and Boro boss will transition into a new role that will give him more control over on-field matters, including the appointment of Dundee’s new manager.