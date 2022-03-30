Middlesbrough make contract decision on NINE youngsters

Academy manager Craig Liddle says the youngsters will retain the full support of the club and they will work with them to ‘identify any potential opportunities’.

Clubs across the country are making decisions on their younger academy players ahead of the end of the season as preparations step up ahead of the summer and next season.

And Boro has announced nine of their young players have not been offered terms to stay on beyond the end of the season.

A club statement revealed: “Connor Malley and Rumarn Burrell are the two players with senior experience who will depart the club in June.

“Burrell made his first team debut at Brentford in the FA Cup in January 2020 and is currently on loan with Scottish Championship side Kilmarnock.

“Midfielder Malley, who has had loan spells with Ayr and Carlisle and is currently at Gateshead, made his senior debut at Rotherham United last season and also featured in the Carabao Cup at Blackpool this term.”

Meanwhile, Boro has also confirmed Harry Green and Malik Dijksteel, who are both on loan at Whitby Town, and Alberto Balde will also depart from the Under-23s squad.

The statement added: “In terms of U18s, Josh Marshall, Lucas Howe, Alex Hutchinson, and Jacob Bulmer have not been offered contracts.

“The departing players will all benefit from the Academy Alumini Programme – a number have already played in trial matches for other clubs.”

The club’s academy boss, Liddle, insists the youngsters will retain the full support of the club.

He told the club website: “It’s never a nice thing having to let young players go, but we know and the lads know that it comes with the job.

“As part of what we do and the new programme, we will work closely with them to identify any potential opportunities and provide them with all the support they need going forward.”

Middlesbrough’s first team enjoyed a free weekend but are back in action this coming weekend as they battle for a Championship play-off spot.

They travel to Peterborough United on Saturday (3pm KO).

