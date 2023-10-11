News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning

Middlesbrough make gesture to supporters ahead of upcoming Carabao Cup tie

Middlesbrough will offer subsidised tickets for supporters travelling to Exeter City in the club’s Carabao Cup round of 16 tie at the end of the month.
By Joe Ramage
Published 11th Oct 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Michael Carrick’s side head to St James Park to take on the League One outfit for their last-16 tie in the League Cup following victories over Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.

The trip to Devon on October 31 comes just days before Boro travel to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship and following discussions with the Middlesbrough supporters’ forum the club will provide a subsidy on each of the 960 allocated tickets for the tie by £10 for adults, over-65s and 18-23s and £5 for under-18s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The gesture comes after the club acknowledged the ‘fantastic’ away support from Boro fans with a number of long-distance trips upcoming following the international break.

Middlesbrough supporters will receive subsidised tickets from the club for their round of 16 tie in the Carabao Cup against Exeter City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Middlesbrough supporters will receive subsidised tickets from the club for their round of 16 tie in the Carabao Cup against Exeter City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough supporters will receive subsidised tickets from the club for their round of 16 tie in the Carabao Cup against Exeter City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

A club spokesman said: "Our away support is absolutely fantastic, and with trips to Exeter and Plymouth Argyle in the same week – either side of trips to Norwich City and Bristol City – we wanted to be able to do something to try and help our travelling supporters.

"Michael and the players really appreciate the support we receive – as do we all - and to see so many of you at away grounds certainly makes a difference.”

Carrick and his side will be looking to continue their impressive form when club football returns having won five straight games across league and cup competitions heading into the break – including that standout 4-0 win over neighbours Sunderland.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughLeague OneBoroBolton WanderersHuddersfield TownBradford City