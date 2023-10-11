Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Michael Carrick’s side head to St James Park to take on the League One outfit for their last-16 tie in the League Cup following victories over Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.

The trip to Devon on October 31 comes just days before Boro travel to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship and following discussions with the Middlesbrough supporters’ forum the club will provide a subsidy on each of the 960 allocated tickets for the tie by £10 for adults, over-65s and 18-23s and £5 for under-18s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gesture comes after the club acknowledged the ‘fantastic’ away support from Boro fans with a number of long-distance trips upcoming following the international break.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough supporters will receive subsidised tickets from the club for their round of 16 tie in the Carabao Cup against Exeter City. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A club spokesman said: "Our away support is absolutely fantastic, and with trips to Exeter and Plymouth Argyle in the same week – either side of trips to Norwich City and Bristol City – we wanted to be able to do something to try and help our travelling supporters.

"Michael and the players really appreciate the support we receive – as do we all - and to see so many of you at away grounds certainly makes a difference.”