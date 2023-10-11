Middlesbrough make gesture to supporters ahead of upcoming Carabao Cup tie
and live on Freeview channel 276
Michael Carrick’s side head to St James Park to take on the League One outfit for their last-16 tie in the League Cup following victories over Huddersfield Town, Bolton Wanderers and Bradford City.
The trip to Devon on October 31 comes just days before Boro travel to Plymouth Argyle in the Championship and following discussions with the Middlesbrough supporters’ forum the club will provide a subsidy on each of the 960 allocated tickets for the tie by £10 for adults, over-65s and 18-23s and £5 for under-18s.
The gesture comes after the club acknowledged the ‘fantastic’ away support from Boro fans with a number of long-distance trips upcoming following the international break.
A club spokesman said: "Our away support is absolutely fantastic, and with trips to Exeter and Plymouth Argyle in the same week – either side of trips to Norwich City and Bristol City – we wanted to be able to do something to try and help our travelling supporters.
"Michael and the players really appreciate the support we receive – as do we all - and to see so many of you at away grounds certainly makes a difference.”
Carrick and his side will be looking to continue their impressive form when club football returns having won five straight games across league and cup competitions heading into the break – including that standout 4-0 win over neighbours Sunderland.