Middlesbrough man 'ready to die' to fulfil his World Cup dream

Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite admits he is 'ready to die' for the cause as he jets off to the World Cup.

The 27-year-old has earned his spot on the plane to this summer's tournament as he forms part of the Denmark squad that will face Peru, Australia and France in Group C.

Braithwaite spent the second half of last season on loan at French side Bordeaux and netted four times in his 14 appearances for Gus Poyet's side.

His impressive performances caught the eye and were enough for Age Hareide to hand him a place in the 23-man squad despite his future at the Riverside Stadium remaining up in the air.

And Braithwaite - who remains under contract at Middlesbrough - admitted it is a dream come true to be representing the nation in such a high-profile tournament.

The striker admitted he had dreamt of securing World Cup glory for Denmark and would be prepared to do whatever it takes to achieve that.

“I have that dream”, he admitted in an interview with the Danish media.

“I see myself running to the Danish fans in the stands, dancing, celebrating with them after scoring my first goal in this World Cup and getting a win.

“I can not wait anyway and I’m working hard. I hope we will have a great competition.

"And me, I’m ready to die to play this World Cup. It really means a lot. For me, it is a great pride to represent this country.”