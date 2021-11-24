Having been forced to settle for a draw with Millwall at the weekend, Wilder looked on as his side threw away a lead again on Tuesday against Preston North End who scored twice in four minutes to take all three points on Teesside.

Paddy McNair had given Boro the lead in the first half only for Wilder’s former striker, Ched Evans, to level the scores 13 minutes from time before a defensive mix-up involving Sol Bamba allowed Emil Riis Jakobsen to steal the points.

It leaves Wilder with just one point from his opening two games in charge as new boss and Boro without a win from their last four games.

Middlesbrough slipped to defeat at the Riverside Stadium against Preston North End. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

“I thought Preston were the better side for the first 10. We got to grips with that. We got ourselves up in the game and for the amount of chances we have had we should have increased our lead,” said Wilder.

“In the second half we were not so dominant, but there was nothing from the opposition that changed the flow. We were still in the ascendancy. What affected the game was our attitude towards it.

“For the period where we lost it we played like we were three or four up. We weren’t, we were one up. If you are only one up then things can turn around. Even if we were three or four up I don’t want to play like that.

“I thought we tried to force it, there were too many looking to be the star of the show, looking for the killer ball.

“The top and bottom of it is that we have lost a game we should have comfortably won.

“I want them to play with a certain amount of arrogance and confidence but there has to be something at the end of it.”

Boro will travel to Huddersfield Town on Saturday with Wilder looking to kick-start his reign with the club now six points adrift of the play-off places.

