Djed Spence in his Middlesbrough playing days. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

Spence, 21, made the switch to the Riverside Stadium in 2018 after coming through the ranks at Fulham and has made 70 appearances for Boro during his three years at the club including four already this campaign.

But Warnock made the decision to allow the Londoner to head out on loan on transfer deadline day after receiving a number of offers and has challenged the right back to fulfil his potential at the City Ground.

“There's no doubt about his ability or fitness,” explained Warnock.

“As an athlete, he's as good as anyone I've seen.

“I think it's vital for himself [to go out on loan]. There's only Djed Spence decides where he's going to go. No managers or clubs. It's Djed and what's between his ears.”

Spence made his Forest debut in Sunday’s 2-1 reverse to Cardiff City as Chris Hughton’s side remain without a win at the bottom of the Championship table heading into tonight’s clash with Boro.

“He has a few decisions to make,” added Warnock.

“I think it's better he goes away and has a look at another club and makes his own mind up. Does he want to get to the top or what, or is he going to waste his career?

“I think that's why I let him go, to get games. The way we were going I don't think I'd have been using him.”

