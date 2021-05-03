Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock reveals how many signings he wants this summer

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock.

With just one game left of the Championship campaign for Boro, Wycombe Wanderers at home on Saturday lunchtime, attentions have already turned to plans for the summer.

Warnock insists he has nine or 10 ‘top players’ already at the club and says his summer signings won’t just walk into the team.

However after this season petered out, Warnock is aware that he needs to strengthen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There'll be eight or nine players coming in, I'd imagine, but that doesn't mean they'll get in the team," said Warnock.

"I look at our team and we've got nine or 10 top players. We want to make sure when those players get injured we've got good players coming in for them.

"That's what we want to make sure, the squad has to be that bit better. That's what we’re looking for.

"I think we've got a nucleus, half of the team weren't at Luton, they were out injured.

"When we get those lads back, we're optimistic we can give anybody a good game. When we've had to roll our sleeves up, we have done."

Chuba Akpom’s exclusion from the squad on Saturday was particularly confusing given Boro’s lack of forward options, following the departures of Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher.

Warnock told the Mail earlier in the week he wanted to bring in three new strikers during the summer, which would presumably bump Akpom down the pecking order.

The 25-year-old has struggled since his move to Teesside last year, scoring just five goals in 37 Championship appearances.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Middlesbrough coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.