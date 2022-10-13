Middlesbrough managerial update emerges, Blackburn Rovers bring in Lincoln City man

Middlesbrough are back in action this weekend at home to Blackburn Rovers. They continue their search for a new manager following their decision to part company with Chris Wilder.

Boro are currently 21st in the table and are outside the drop zone by two points. Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship....

Middlesbrough managerial latest

Middlesbrough are not considering caretaker boss Leo Percovich as a candidate for the full-time role. They see Lee Cattermole as a more ‘viable’ option at this stage (Northern Echo).

Dawson stance on Hull City job

Hull City interim boss Andy Dawson has refused to be drawn on whether he wants the permanent position. He has taken over three changes since Shota Arveladze’s dismissal (Hull Live).

West Brom eye Spaniard

West Brom are keen to speak to Carlos Corberan about their managerial vacancy and he is a ‘leader contender’ for the job. He left Huddersfield Town over the summer after guiding them to the play-off final last season (BBC Sport).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwich City figure in talks over exit

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is in talks over a potential switch to Chelsea. He has been at Carrow Road since 2017 (The Sun).

Blackburn Rovers bring in new coach

Blackburn Rovers have brought in Jordan McCann as their new Head of Academy coaching from Lincoln City. He has already worked at Luton Town in the past (Official club website).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotherham United continue to monitor loanee

Rotherham United continue to ‘closely monitor’ youngster Curtis Durose during his loan spell at Gainsborough Trinity. The Millers could see him as one for the future (Official club website).

Wigan Athletic boss outlined stance

Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson has brushed off talks of a switch to West Brom. He has insisted he is fully focused on his job at the DW Stadium (Wigan Today).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Birmingham City defender opens up about last season