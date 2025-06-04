Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick part ways as club release statement

Middlesbrough are on the lookout for a new manager

Middlesbrough have confirmed they have parted ways with head coach Michael Carrick.

Assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also left the Riverside.

A club statement said: “Middlesbrough Football Club has today parted company with head coach Michael Carrick. Michael's assistants Jonathan Woodgate and Graeme Carrick have also departed the club.

We'd like thank Michael, Jonathan, and Graeme for all their hard work and unwavering commitment. We wish them all the very best for the future. The club will be making no further comment at this stage.”

The former Manchester United midfielder leaves the Teesside outfit after missing out on a play-off place in the season just concluded. Carrick, who previously had a spell as United caretaker manager, had been in charge at Boro since October 2022.

Boro won just one of their final six games in 2024-25 to finish 10th in the table, four points outside the play-off spots.

