News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Middlesbrough midfield star handed England U21 call-up for European Championship qualifiers

Midfield ace Hayden Hackney has been called up to England’s under-21s squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Serbia and Ukraine.
By Joe Ramage
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 12:12 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hackney has continued his rise with Middlesbrough this season as he remains a key part of Michael Carrick’s plans at the Riverside.

Hackney enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign which resulted in him being shortlisted for the Championship's young player of the year award.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 21-year-old was handed his first England U21 cap last month against Luxembourg having made the international switch from Scotland to England.

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney has been called up to England's under-21s squad for the European Championship qualifiers with Serbia and Ukraine. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney has been called up to England's under-21s squad for the European Championship qualifiers with Serbia and Ukraine. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney has been called up to England's under-21s squad for the European Championship qualifiers with Serbia and Ukraine. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Most Popular

The midfielder featured alongside Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as the young Three Lions eased to a 3-0 success.

And Hackney could be in line for his second cap having received another call-up from U21s boss Lee Carsley.

England face Serbia on Thursday at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground before taking on Ukraine in Slovakia on Monday, October 16.

Newcastle United full-back Tino Livramento has also been included in the squad.

Related topics:MiddlesbroughUkraineEnglandSerbia