Hackney has continued his rise with Middlesbrough this season as he remains a key part of Michael Carrick’s plans at the Riverside.

Hackney enjoyed an excellent 2022-23 campaign which resulted in him being shortlisted for the Championship's young player of the year award.

The 21-year-old was handed his first England U21 cap last month against Luxembourg having made the international switch from Scotland to England.

Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney has been called up to England's under-21s squad for the European Championship qualifiers with Serbia and Ukraine. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

The midfielder featured alongside Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer as the young Three Lions eased to a 3-0 success.

And Hackney could be in line for his second cap having received another call-up from U21s boss Lee Carsley.

England face Serbia on Thursday at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground before taking on Ukraine in Slovakia on Monday, October 16.