Middlesbrough midfielder reacts after signing a new long-term deal

Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing has extended his contract at the club until 2022.

The 23-year-old has played six times for the first team this campaign, and has started three times in the Championship after impressing manager Tony Pulis in pre-season.

After arriving from non-league AFC Shildon in the summer of 2017, Wing's rise to the senior side has been impressive.

However, by his own admission, the midfielder still has a lot to learn.

“It is my dream, and it’s coming true at the moment,” Wing told MFC.com.

“It’s been a mad year, and I’m happy to put pen to paper and get on with things.

“I think I’ve got a lot to improve on still, but at the start of the season I couldn’t have asked for much more."

Wing made his full Boro debut against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup last season, before signing for Yeovil on loan in the second half of the campaign.

The midfielder gained valuable experience at Huish Park, playing regularly for The Glovers in League Two.

But, after an impressive start to this season, Wing hasn't even featured on Boro's bench in recent weeks, with Adam Clayton, Jonny Howson, George Saville, Grant Leadbitter, Mo Besic and Paddy McNair all competing for places in midfield.

Wing dropped down to the under-23s side to face Walsall in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night, but is still hopeful he can get back, and stay, in the first team.

“I think the gaffer likes how hungry I am and I give my all in everything I do," added Wing.

“Hopefully I can keep on building on that, digging away and nail down a place in the first team.”