Middlesbrough miss out on Premier League defender to Championship club as Ipswich Town beat Sunderland to signing of Boro left-back
Neil Warnock’s men earned a deserved point against newly-relegated Fulham but he’s not content with the shape of his squad just yet.
Here we round-up the latest transfer news from The Riverside and beyond:
Boro miss out on Premier League defender as fellow Championship side swoop-in
Middlesbrough are among six clubs that have missed out on signing Brighton’s promising centre-back Leo Östigard.
The Norweigan is yet to make an appearance for his parent-club but Östigard did enjoy a very successful loan-spell at Coventry City last campaign, featuring 39 times for the Sky Blues.
Interest in Östigard is high but it looks like Boro will join Fulham, Sheffield United, Barnsley, Bournemouth and Coventry on the list of clubs that have missed out on his signature.
That’s because it’s reported that Stoke City have won the race to sign Östigard with the former-Coventry loanee undergoing a medical in Stoke today ahead of a season-long loan.
Ipswich Town ‘beat’ Sunderland to signing of Boro left-back
One player that will be leaving the Riverside however is left-back Hayden Coulson who looks set to join Ipswich Town on a season-long loan.
Coulson has been linked with Ipswich for a number of weeks and after being left out of the squad for Sunday’s draw with Fulham, it became clear his days at Boro were numbered.
Sunderland had reportedly shown an interest in Coulson but it is Ipswich that have won the race to sign the Gateshead-born player who featured in six of Boro’s last eight Championship games last season.