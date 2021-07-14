Middlesbrough name trialist Dylan Bahamboula in starting XI at Bishop Auckland as Neil Warnock weighs up midfield options
Middlesbrough have named a strong starting XI for their pre-season friendly against Bishop Auckland – which includes trialist Dylan Bahamboula.
Bahamboula, 26, started training with the Teessiders last week as Boro boss Neil Warnock weighs up his midfield options.
New signings Joe Lumley and Uche Ikpeazu will also start at Heritage Park – along with Dael Fry, Sam Morsy and Marcus Tavernier who missed the end of last season through injury.
Warnock has named a youthful bench full of under-23s players, but has included experienced defender Lee Peltier, 34, in the squad following his arrival on a free transfer.
Midfielder Lewis Wing has been named on the bench following his loan spell at Rotherham last season.
Former Leeds and Cardiff defender Sol Bamba has also been training with Boro and is with the squad, but hasn’t been named in the squad.
Boro starting XI: Lumley, Dijksteel, Hall, Fry, Coulson, Morsy, McNair, Tavernier, Bahamboula, Watmore, Ikpeazu