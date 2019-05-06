Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Leeds set to launch £500,000 bids for exciting youngster - reports

Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Leeds United are among the clubs interested in Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss, according to reports.

The Sunday People claim that the trio are all eyeing a potential swoop for the 20-year-old after his impressive performances in League One this term.

Bayliss, a product of the Sky Blues' youth academy, has recently penned a new four-year deal at the Ricoh Arena - but that doesn't seem to be deterring potential suitors.

Brighton & Hove Albion are also claimed to be keen on a swoop for the all-action midfielder, who is believed to be valued at around the £500,000 mark.

While Coventry may have missed out on the play-offs this season, Bayliss has enjoyed another fine campaign - netting three times while featuring regularly.