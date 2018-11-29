Middlesbrough news: Boro and West Brom dealt blow in ex-Arsenal man chase while transfer target speaks out

With the January transfer window quickly approaching, Tony Pulis may already have one eye on new recruits.

The Middlesbrough boss has repeatedly stated that he wishes to strengthen his squad in January, with depth required to sustain a promotion push.

And one of the key positions needing to be filled at the Riverside Stadium is that vacated by Adama Traore, with many feeling Boro have lacked a creative influence this season.

One name mentioned as a potential January addition was QPR's Luke Freeman - who was thought to be a £4million target for Pulis in the summer.

The former Arsenal youngster was linked with both Middlesbrough and West Brom over the summer months and rumours circulated that both may reignite moves once the winter window opened.

But the pair have been dealt a blow after the attacker signed a new deal at Loftus Road, essentially ending speculation over his future.

Another name linked with a switch to Teesside in the summer was Millwall's Jed Wallace.

Middlesbrough were thought to have launched a £10million joint-bid for Wallace and George Saville, who they eventually landed.

And the winger has now spoken out on the interest from Boro, confirming he had no desire to leave the New Den.

"I don’t know if people put two and two together but I’ve never once said to anyone anywhere that I wanted to leave," he said

"I’ve always maintained that I love playing for this club, and that’s it.

“Obviously a few things went on in the summer and the club made it clear that they didn’t want to lose me at any price.

“I was in with the manager [Neil Harris] speaking about it and for all the fans knew I might have been in there saying I didn’t want to leave.”