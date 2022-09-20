Middlesbrough have won just twice in their opening 10 games of the season.

Chris Wilder’s side will be hoping that they can turn their fortunes around after the international break.

They are currently 22nd in the table.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

Middlesbrough boss identifies ‘big player’

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder believes Chuba Akpom can be an influential part of his team when the striker returns. He has said: “We’ve (Darragh) Lenihan who is a huge player for us out at the moment so hopefully he is close to being back playing. Chuba, he’ll be a big player” (Teeside Live).

Hull City boss linked with exit

Shota Arveladze is ‘on the brink’ of being sacked by Hull City. The Tigers have lost their last four matches on the spin and have slipped down to 20th place (Football League World).

West Brom new boy working on fitness

West Brom new boy Tom Rogic will use the international break to work on his fitness. He left Scottish champions Celtic at the end of last season (Express and Star).

Birmingham City loan man latest

Birmingham City are hoping that West Ham United loan man Manny Longelo can make his debut after the break (Birmingham Live).

Update on Sunderland recruit

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has said that recent recruit Edouard Michut is a ‘week or two’ away from being fully fit. He joined in the last window from French giants PSG (Sunderland Echo).

Coventry City man mentioned as potential candidate to leave

Coventry City striker Martyn Waghorn has been identified as a potential ‘candidate’ to leave in January. He sees his contract with the Sky Blues expire next summer (Coventry Live).

Ex-Burnley boss eyed by Premier League club

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche will be considered by Premier Leage club Leicester City if they part company with Brendan Rodgers (The Telegraph).

Millwall man enjoying life on loan