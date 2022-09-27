Middlesbrough will be looking to get their season on track this weekend.

Boro return to the action after the international break with an away trip to Coventry City.

They drew 0-0 at home to Rotherham United last time out.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship....

Middlesbrough striker could depart this week

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is hoping that Middlesbrough loan man Josh Coburn can finally link up with his side this weekend following his switch earlier this month. The striker has been recovering from injury (Bristol Live).

Sunderland boss needed a break

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray admitted he needed a break from football after his Blackburn Rovers exit. He has said: “It was a life balance for me. I was living two-and-a-bit hours away from home, I’ve got three teenage boys. I wanted to come home and kick the ball in the back garden with them for a bit, go on holiday and get some sunshine and play footy on the beach with the kids, be a husband for my wife. But I’ve had three months of that and she is sick to death of me!” (Northern Echo).

Huddersfield Town close to new appointment

Huddersfield Town are close to naming Hertha Berlin assistant Mark Fotheringham as their new boss (Daily Mail).

QPR cast eyes over free agent

QPR are taking a look at 21-year-old midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner on trial following his departure from Liverpool at the end of June (London Football News).

Ex-Stoke City ace looking to get into coaching

Former Stoke City skipper Ryan Shawcross is looking to get into coaching and has been spotted at some League One and League Two games recently (Stoke On Trent Live).

Millwall defender heads out on loan

Millwall defender Besart Topalloj has joined National League side Dagenham and Redbridge on loan for 28 days (Official club website).

Former West Brom boss lands new move

Ex-West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has been appointed as the new manager of fellow second tier side Watford after they sacked Rob Edwards (Official club website).

Hull City receive injury boost