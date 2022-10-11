Middlesbrough news: Boro in discussions with candidate, Sheffield United man wanted
Middlesbrough are searching for a new manager after sacking Chris Wilder. They have made a slow start to the season and are sat in 21st place in the table.
Boro are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Blackburn Rovers. Here is a look at some of the latest news from across the Championship....
Middlesbrough managerial latest
Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks’ with former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick over their managerial position. They are looking for a new permanent manager after cutting ties with Chris Wilder (Football Insider).
Sheffield United star attracting interest
Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has emerged on the radar of AC Milan. The Italian side are interested in landing the Norway international in January (Sport Cafe).
Bristol City pair pen news deals
Bristol City have handed new deals to young pair Omar Taylor-Clarke and Ben Acey. The duo have extended their deals to 2025 and 2024 respectively (Official club website).
Hull City managerial latest
Pedro Martins is not back on Hull City’s radar, despite his odds for the job tumbling once again. The Portuguese boss is available after leaving Olympiacos in August (Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper).
West Brom-linked boss has his say
West Brom-linked Roy Keane has labelled speculation linking him with a move to the Hawthorns as ‘nonsense’. The Baggies are in the hunt for a replacement for Steve Bruce (Express & Star).
Stoke City looking at goalkeeper
Chelsea goalkeeper Prince Adegoke is training with Championship outfit Stoke City. He featured for their U21s side over the weekend against Norwich City (AllNigerianSoccer).
Birmingham City man unsure about future
Birmingham City loan man Krystian Bielik has admitted Derby County could recall him this winter. He linked up with the Blues on a temporary basis over the summer (Derbyshire Live).
Ex-Huddersfield Town recommended for Hull City
Ex-Huddersfield Town defender Michael Hefele believes Hull City should consider David Wagner or Carlos Corberan. The Tigers have a vacancy to fill after dismissing Shota Arveladze (Hull Live).