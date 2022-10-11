Middlesbrough are searching for a new manager after sacking Chris Wilder. They have made a slow start to the season and are sat in 21st place in the table.

Boro are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Blackburn Rovers. Here is a look at some of the latest news from across the Championship....

Middlesbrough managerial latest

Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks’ with former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick over their managerial position. They are looking for a new permanent manager after cutting ties with Chris Wilder (Football Insider).

Sheffield United star attracting interest

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge has emerged on the radar of AC Milan. The Italian side are interested in landing the Norway international in January (Sport Cafe).

Bristol City pair pen news deals

Bristol City have handed new deals to young pair Omar Taylor-Clarke and Ben Acey. The duo have extended their deals to 2025 and 2024 respectively (Official club website).

Hull City managerial latest

Pedro Martins is not back on Hull City’s radar, despite his odds for the job tumbling once again. The Portuguese boss is available after leaving Olympiacos in August (Hull Live reporter Barry Cooper).

West Brom-linked boss has his say

West Brom-linked Roy Keane has labelled speculation linking him with a move to the Hawthorns as ‘nonsense’. The Baggies are in the hunt for a replacement for Steve Bruce (Express & Star).

Stoke City looking at goalkeeper

Chelsea goalkeeper Prince Adegoke is training with Championship outfit Stoke City. He featured for their U21s side over the weekend against Norwich City (AllNigerianSoccer).

Birmingham City man unsure about future

Birmingham City loan man Krystian Bielik has admitted Derby County could recall him this winter. He linked up with the Blues on a temporary basis over the summer (Derbyshire Live).

Ex-Huddersfield Town recommended for Hull City