Middlesbrough are back in action tomorrow with a tricky home clash against Rotherham United.

Paul Warne’s side have made a solid start to life back in the Championship after their promotion from League One.

Boro go into this weekend on the back of their 3-0 loss to Cardiff City last time out.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship....

Preston striker happy to stay

Middlesbrough-linked Emil Riis has admitted he was ‘happy’ to stay at Preston North End amid reported interest from Boro in the summer window. He has said: “In the end, I was happy to stay here. I definitely think it’s the right choice.” (Lancashire Evening Post).

Released Swansea City man finds new club

Newport County have snapped up midfielder Josh Edwards on a free transfer following his departure from Swansea City at the end of last season (Official club website).

Sunderland ace praises boss

Sunderland winger Patrick Roberts has been loving life under Tony Mowbray so far and has said: “The manager here has been fantastic, he’s good with young players, he’s good with team morale and he’s come in straight away been really good with the team and got us playing free-flowing football.” (Sunderland Echo).

Reading snap up ex-West Brom striker

Reading have completed the re-signing of striker Andy Carroll following his exit from West Brom in late June. He will wear the number two shirt for the Royals (Official club website).

Huddersfield Town linked with ex-Premier League ace

Former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has emerged as a potential candidate for the vacant Huddersfield Town job (Alan Nixon on Patreon).

Wigan Athletic nearly signed Manchester United goalkeeper

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has revealed that he nearly joined Wigan Athletic from Atletico Madrid as a youngster before eventually ended up at Old Trafford. He has said: “Wigan got in contact with me just to sign for them and I was very, very close to sign for Wigan” (BT Sport).

Stoke City midfielder departs

Stoke City midfielder Peter Etebo has left to join Greek side Aris on a permanent deal. He made 51 appearances for the Potters (Official club website).

Departed Preston North End man training with Premier League giants