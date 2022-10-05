Middlesbrough news: Boro linked with new name, Sheffield United dealt injury blow

Middlesbrough remain in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Chris Wilder.

They return to Championship action this evening at home to Birmingham City.

Boro are currently sat in 22nd place after a poor start to the season.

Here is a look at some of the latest news from around the second tier...

Middlesbrough linked with new name

Middlesbrough are being linked with a move for Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry. The 36-year-old also works with the Belgium national team (Northern Echo).

Hull City managerial latest

Hull City are in advanced talks with ex-Olympiacos boss Pedro Martins as they look to find Shota Arveladze’s replacement (Sami Mokbel).

QPR to snap up free agent

QPR are poised to snap up free agent midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner following his exit from Liverpool this past summer (Football Insider).

Sheffield United suffer blow

Sheffield United have been dealt a blow on the injury front with key midfielder Sander Berge picking up a problem with his knee yesterday. He is set for a scan (Sheffield Star).

New Rotherham United boss sends message

New Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has sent an open letter to fans of Exeter City after leaving the Grecians. He said he has left the League One side with a ‘heavy heart’ (Official club website).

Burnley ace reveals stance on future

Burnley ace Josh Brownhill, who was linked with a departure from Turf Moor over the summer, has said he is ‘really happy’ at the club (Burnley Express).

Wigan Athletic praised

Hull City caretaker boss Andy Dawson has heaped praise on Wigan Athletic ahead of tonight’s clash at the MKM Stadium and has said the Latics’ manager Leam Richardson has done a ‘fantastic job’ (Yorkshire Post).

Watford boss reveals reason why he joined