Middlesbrough will be hoping that they can get their season on track after the international break.

It has been a tough start for Chris Wilder’s side.

Next up for them is an away trip to Coventry City next weekend.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier...

Middlesbrough striker to link up with League One side

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton is hoping Middlesbrough loan striker Josh Coburn can link up with his side next week. The youngster joined the Gas on deadline day but has stayed at the Riverside since then to recover from injury first (Bristol Live).

Former Wigan Athletic man retires aged 28

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Lewis Macleod has announced his retirement at the age of 28 due to injury problems (Daily Record).

Cardiff City job attracting interest

Cardiff City have been ‘inundated’ with interest in their vacant managerial position following their decision to sack Steve Morison (Wales Online).

Sunderland player preparing for international duty

Sunderland’s Corry Evans is preparing for his international duties for Northern Ireland against Kosovo in the Nations League. His brother, Jonny, is closing in on 100 caps.

Huddersfield Town linked with new name

Northampton Town boss Jon Brady has emerged on the radar of Huddersfield Town as the Terriers eye a replacement for Danny Schofield (Football League World).

Millwall saw off competition to land summer signing

Millwall summer recruit Zian Flemming had interest from Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest and from Italy before put pen-to-paper with the Lions (Voetbal Primeur).

Rotherham United keen on League One boss

Rotherham United are interested in Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth following Paul Warne’s departure to League One side Derby County (Football League World).

