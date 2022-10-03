Middlesbrough news: Boro man was eyed by Yorkshire club, Rotherham United managerial latest
Latest news from around the Championship...
Middlesbrough were beaten 1-0 away at Coventry City over the weekend.
It has been a difficult start to the season for Chris Wilder’s side in the Championship.
They return to the action at home to Birmingham City this week.
Here is a look at the latest news from around the second tier...
Middlesbrough man was eyed by fellow Championship side
Middlesbrough midfielder Alex Mowatt was on the radar of fellow Championship side Hull City before his switch to the Riverside Stadium from West Brom (Hull Live).
Hull City turned down by ex-Champions League boss
Pedro Martins, who left Olympiacos in August, has turned down the chance to manage Hull City. The Tigers are in the hunt for a new boss to replace Shota Arveladze (Bruno Andrade).
Watford goalkeeper attracting interest
Watford goalkeeper Myles Roberts is wanted by League One pair Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth (Alan Nixon).
Cardiff City assessing injury to midfielder
Cardiff City are assessing Rubin Colwill’s injury situation after he missed out against Burnley over the weekend (Wales Online).
Coventry City man keen to stay
Coventry City defender Michael Rose is keen to stay with the club beyond this season and is trying to earn himself a contract extension (Coventry Live).
Wigan Athletic dealt injury blow
Wigan Athletic star Callum Lang is poised for a spell on the sidelines after sustaining damaged ankle ligaments (Wigan Today).
Rotherham United managerial latest
Rotherham United have been granted permission to speak to Exeter City boss Matt Taylor as they hunt for their replacement for Paul Warne (Official club website).
Sunderland defender returns to training
Sunderland defender Dennis Cirkin has returned to training as he steps up his road to recovery but missed on making the squad against Preston North End (Sunderland Echo).