Middlesbrough news: Boro managerial update emerges, Blackburn Rovers bring in ex-EFL player
Latest news from around the Championship
Middlesbrough need to ensure that they get their next managerial appointment right.
Boro are in the hunt for a new boss after sacking Chris Wilder.
They have made a slow start to the new season.
Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...
Middlesbrough managerial latest
Middlesbrough will not be making an approach for Bournemouth caretaker manager Gary O’Neil, whilst Rob Edwards, who was recently sacked by Watford, remains in their ‘thoughts’ (Northern Echo).
Hull City linked with ex-Fulham boss
Hull City have drawn up a four-man managerial shortlist of former Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, Sergen Yalcin, Carlos Corberan and Carlos Carvalhal (Football Insider).
Birmingham City casting eye over young attacker
Birmingham City are taking a look at youngster Max Haygarth on trial following his departure from Manchester United at the end of the last season (Birmingham Live).
Ex-West Brom striker on trial in League One
Sheffield Wednesday have brought in striker Owen Windsor, who was released by West Brom in late June, on trial to assess whether he is worthy of a contract (Sheffield Star).
Bristol City figure eyed by another club
Bristol City academy director Brian Tinnion has emerged on the radar of League One new boys Forest Green Rovers as they search for a new director of football (Bristol World).
Watford land striker deal
Watford have confirmeed the signing of striker Jorge Cabezas Hurtado from Colombian outfit CD Real Cartagena on a contract until 2029 and he will officially link up with the Hornets next year (official club website).
Blackburn Rovers bring in new staff member
Blackburn Rovers have brought in former Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers defender Josh Thompson, 31, as a member of their medical staff (Thompson’s Twitter account).
Millwall receive boost
Millwall have received a boost on the injury front ahead of their trip to Rotherham United tomorrow with Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett back available (Official club website).