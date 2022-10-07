Middlesbrough news: Boro managerial update emerges, Blackburn Rovers to bring in Lincoln City staff member
Latest news from around the Championship
Middlesbrough have a big decision to make on who to appoint as their next boss.
Boro decided to sack Chris Wilder last week after their poor start to the season.
They won 1-0 at home to Birmingham City last time out.
Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...
Most Popular
-
1
Next Middlesbrough manager: Interim boss reveals significant update ahead of weekend
-
2
How Hartlepool United's crowds compare to Barrow, Newport County, Crewe Alexandra, Walsall, Gillingham and every other League Two side this season
-
3
Inside the Hartlepool United dressing room as Keith Curle reveals pre-match routine changes
Middlesbrough managerial update
Middlesbrough plan to name their replacement for Chris Wilder next week. Ex-Watford boss Rob Edwards is on their shortlist but they have also spoken to other candidates (Ian Dennis).
Blackburn Rovers to bring in Lincoln City staff member
Blackburn Rovers are set to bring in Jordan McCann from Lincoln City to become their new Head of Academy Coaching (Lancashire Telegraph).
West Brom transfer update
West Brom do not hold an option to recall defender Cedric Kipre from his loan spell at fellow Championship side Cardiff City in the January transfer window (BBC).
Birmingham City man attracting interest from elsewhere
Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham is on Borussia Dortmund’s radar and the German side are looking to sign the teenager (Football League World).
Sunderland free agent stance
Sunderland are still not looking to sign any free agents despite injury woes at the top end of the pitch (Northern Echo).
Sheffield United linked with new name
Sheffield United are interested in signing Kilmarnock forward Bobby Wales. The 17-year-old is being tipped for a bright future in the game (Football Insider).
Hull City managerial latest
Hull City have reached a verbal agreement with Pedro Martins over becoming their new manager and he is expected to take charge (Sky Sports).
Preston North End man was wanted in the Premier League
Preston North End loan goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was wanted in the Premier League before deciding to join from Newcastle United (Lancashire Live).
Released Watford goalkeeper joins new club
Plymouth Argyle have signed goalkeeper Adam Parkes following his release by Watford at the end of last season (Official club website).
Wigan Athletic youngster on life out on loan
Wigan Athletic youngster Scott Smith has said he is ‘absolutely loving’ life out on loan at National League side Torquay United as he builds up his experience (Official club website).
Rotherham United prospect heads out on loan
Rotherham United forward Ciaran McGuckin has joined Vanarama National League North outfit Scarborough Athletic on an initial month’s loan (Official club website).