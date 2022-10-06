Middlesbrough picked up a big win yesterday against Birmingham City.

Boro won 1-0 against the Blues with striker Chuba Akpom scoring the goal.

Next up for them is an away trip to Millwall this weekend.

Here is a look at the latest news from around the Championship...

Middlesbrough managerial latest

Middlesbrough caretaker boss Leo Percovich expects to still be in charge for Saturday’s game against Millwall (Gazette Live).

Hull City update

Proposed new Hull City boss Pedro Martins plans to bring in four members of staff with him to the MKM Stadium (Hull Live).

Former Football League ace retires

Former Bristol City, Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Peterborough United attacking midfielder Lee Tomlin has announced his retirement from the game (Doncaster Rovers official website).

High praise for Swansea City star

Russell Martin believes Swansea City defender Ben Cabango is one of the best in his position in the league and has said: ““I don’t want to put any pressure on him but he’s one of the best centre halves at this level with what he does, how far he’s come and how much he’s improved” (Wales Online).

Steve Bruce update

West Brom boss Steve Bruce has said he hopes to keep his job for this weekend as pressure mounts on him after the Baggies’ loss to Preston North End (Birmingham Live).

Transfer update emerges regarding ex-Birmingham City ace

Bayern Munich will not be making a move for ex-Birmingham City youngster Jude Bellingham, who is currently a key player at Borussia Dortmund (Bild via Birmingham Live).

Ex-Stoke City man is back in the game

Ex-Stoke City defender Robert Huth has returned to Leicester City as their loans manager (The Athletic).

Huddersfield Town midfielder hailed