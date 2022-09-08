Middlesbrough are back in action this weekend against Blackpool away.

Chris Wilder’s side make the trip to Bloomfield Road in confident mood following their win at home to Sunderland last time out.

They will be hoping that result against the Black Cats can help kick-start this season after a slow start.

Here is a look at the latest news from across the Championship...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Middlesbrough man believes they should be higher

Riley McGree believes Middlesbrough deserve to be higher up in the league table. The Australian scored the winner last time out against Sunderland and has said: “I think our performances haven’t necessarily showed the points and where we deserve to be in the table but tonight is a good start and to get three points and get some confidence going forward is what we need and bring on the next few games.” (Northern Echo).

Sunderland striker blow

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is set for ‘four to eight weeks, but realistically probably 12’ weeks on the sidelines with injury (BBC Newcastle).

Rotherham to resume contract talks

Rotherham United will resume contract talks with key trio Chiedozie Ogbene, Ben Wiles and Dan Barlaser shortly (Yorkshire Post).

Norwich City man heading out

Norwich City winger Milot Rashica is in talks over a departure to Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasaray (official club twitter account).

Birmingham target returns to training

Birmingham City target Kabongo Tshimanga is set to return to training with Chesterfield after being given time off following the collapse of his proposed deadline day switch to the Blues (Derbyshire Times).

Preston youngster leaves on loan

Preston North End youngster Harry Nevin has joined non-league side Stafford Rangers on loan until 8th October (official club website).

Watford man rejects move away

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong has rejected offers from clubs in Turkey in favour of staying at Vicarage Road (The Athletic).

Former Birmingham man poised for new move

Former Birmingham winger Nathan Redmond, who is currently on the books at Southampton, is on his way to Besiktas (Daily Mail).

Hull City new boy starts training